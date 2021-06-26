GPEU urge to reinstate sacked Grameenphone employees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 01:03 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Grameenphone Employees Union (GPEU) today urged Grameenphone to reappoint the 159 employees they had laid off on 20 June.

In a press release, the workers' organisation claimed that Grameenphone authorities were in talks with GPEU about reinstating 167 terminated workers; however, they illegally sacked 159 this month.

Earlier, GPEU had taken the matter to court and filed a writ petition in this regard.

The GPEU delegation was working with the Grameenphone authorities for the past few months to solve the issue of 167 workers who have been kept off their duties.

The organisation in their statement said Grameenphone authorities have not been able to come up with a proper solution for the 167 sacked employees.

"They (GP) outsourced their jobs to vendors without a license. It is illegal to outsource the work of a permanent employee and declare that employee redundant," read the statement signed by GPEU General Secretary Mia Masud.

According to GPEU, the matter is currently pending in the High Court. However, while the matter is under trial, the incident of dismissal without showing any respect to the court is very tragic and sad.

GPEU also warned of stricter movement for meeting their demands. 

