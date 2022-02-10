Govt's purchase committee approves eight proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved a total of eight procurement proposals including the construction of 10-kilometer bi-level road in Munshiganj.

The approval came from the fifth CCGP virtual meeting of the New Year with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

While briefing on the outcomes of the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Shamsul Arefin told the media that the committee has approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA) to award a contract to construct a bi-road from Narayanganj's Panchabati to Munshiganj's Muktarpur Bridge.

Chinese joint-venture of (1) Shandong Iuqiao Group Company Ltd and (2) China Shandong International Economic and Technical Cooperation group Ltd, obtained the project at a cost of Tk1206.06 crore, he said.

The widening of the existing road over which the bi-level will be built was also included in the project, he added.

He said the bi-level road is not a new one in Bangladesh as the existing Dhaka Elevated Expressway is the similar kind of project. He informed that toll-plaza and other facilities are also included in the project.

Another Chinese firm – Joint Venture of (1) National Development Engineers Ltd and (2) China Gezhouba Group Company Ltd obtained a contract of its civil works for construction of new diagnostic imaging centres at medical colleges in seven divisions at a cost of Tk401.78 crore.

Two proposals of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) received the clearance of the CCGP to award contracts for supplying suction dredgers.

Of these, the BIWTA will procure two 24-inch cutter suction dredgers and associated equipments from the Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd, at a cost of Tk212.63 crore while it will procure two similar kinds of dredgers and associated equipments Karnafuly Shipbuilders Ltd, at Tk213.61 crore.

The Cabinet body approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to import 30,000 metric tonnes of phosphoric acid at a cost of Tk231.68 crore.

Two proposals of the Bangladesh Computer Council under the ICT Division received nods for extending costs of its two projects for construction of computer infrastructure at 2600 unions across the country.

For this, Tk42.83 crore will be extended a project being implemented at 1293 unions while Tk32.96 crore for another projects covering 1307 unions.

 

