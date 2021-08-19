Govt’s purchase committee approves 8 proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved eight proposals, including one for the printing, binding and supplying of 1,07,52,840 copies of textbook through 11 bidders.

The approval came from this year's 28th meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Kamal said the cabinet committee approved a procurement proposal of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) under the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division for the printing, binding and supplying of 1,07,52,840 copies of text books for Ibtedai (1st and 2nd class), Secondary (Bangla and English versions), Dakhil (6th and 8th class) and Technical (Trade) education through 11 bidders with a cost of around Taka 25.07 crore.

He informed that the meeting also approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department under the Road, Transport and Highways Division for establishment and maintenance of Road Research and Training Center under Package No WP-14 of the 'SASEC Road Connection Project' Elenga-Hatikamarul-Rangpur Highway Up-gradation to Four Lane with a cost of Taka around 251.60 crore.

The finance minister said the meeting also approved a proposal of the Public Works Department under the Housing and Public Works Ministry for constructing a 15-story residential building in Cumilla Police Lines area through joint venture- TBEAL, STI and TEC- with a cost of around Taka 65.98 crore.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) under the Power Division would procure the construction works from M/s China Energy Engineering Group Anhui No.1 Electric Power Construction Co Ltd under the 'Power Transmission Management Development Project, Cumilla Zone' Package No GD-1: Lot-2 with a cost of around Taka 125.42 crore, he added.

He mentioned that the meeting also approved a proposal of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board under the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry to procure 40,000 solar home system of 100 watt capacity and 2,500 solar community system of 320 watt capacity from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited with a cost of around Taka 204.33 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure 30,000 metric tonnes (10%+) bulk prilled urea fertilizer from the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) with a cost of Taka 119.82 crore, he added.

The meeting also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO), Bangladesh with a cost of Taka 111.46 crore, he added.

Kamal informed that the meeting also approved another proposal of BCIC to import 30,000 metric tonnes phosphoric acid for DAP Fertilizer Company Limited from M/s Jentread FZE, UAE (Local Agent: M/s Desh Trading Corporation, Dhaka) and M/s Sun International FZE, Dubai, UAE (Local Agent: Agro Industrial Input, Dhaka) at a cost of around Taka 193.17 crore.