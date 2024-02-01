Govt's endeavour is to reduce extreme poverty to zero level: PM

Non-resident ambassadors and high commissioners of 12 countries pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban today. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today the main endeavour of her government in this tenure will be to cut down the extreme poverty rate to zero level.

"My government's main endeavour in this tenure will be to cut down the extreme poverty level to zero level," she told non-resident ambassadors and high commissioners of 12 countries as they paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence.

Prime Minister Deputy Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas briefed newsmen after the meeting.

He said the premier told the envoys that her government's priority was ensuring development at the grassroots across the country.

"If they (grassroots' people) are included in development, the whole country will be developed, and the people will get its benefit," said Kayas quoting the premier as saying.

The poverty rate in Bangladesh has declined to 18.7% and the extreme poverty rate stood at 5.6%, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The poverty rate was more than 42% earlier.

About women empowerment, Sheikh Hasina said that women are directly participating in the parliament election and other local government body's elections alongside in the reserved seats.

About the healthcare facilities, she said women and children are receiving treatment from the community clinics, which is entirely the brainchild of her government, and maternal and child mortality rates have declined significantly for this endeavor.

The premier also mentioned her government's social safety net scheme for the destitute women, especially husband-deserted and widow women.

Sheikh Hasina called upon the envoys to come up with investment as there are 100 special economic zones in Bangladesh.

She told them that the government is also working to ensure a business-friendly atmosphere and communication here for the foreign investors.

At the outset of the call on, the non-resident ambassadors and high commissioners of Botswana, Cambodia, Gambia, Hungary, Jamaica, Macedonia, Mongolia, Luxemburg, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Peru and Venezuela congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election for the fourth consecutive terms and in total five times.

The envoys said they were overwhelmed and inspired after seeing the development and progress of Bangladesh and it has been possible due to the far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present.