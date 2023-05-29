Govt's continuity needed to ensure sustainable development: Food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said that the continuity of the government is necessary to ensure the sustainable development of the country.

The minister said this at a tree plantation programme on the Ashekpur-Balatoir road of Bhavicha Union of Naogaon's Niamatpur upazila on Monday.

Sadhan Chandra said that palm trees play an important role in human life. "It gives fruit and works as a shade for passersby. It also gives protection from lightning strikes. Also, palm juice and molasses play a role in the economy."

He also urged people to plant palm saplings and take proper care of them.

A total of 400 palm saplings will be planted on both sides of the Ashekpur-Balatoir road under the agriculture development project of Rajshahi division

Later, the Food Minister inaugurated the Agricultural Technology Fair 2023 at Niamatpur Bahumukhi High School premises and visited the various stalls of the fair.