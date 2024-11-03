Govt yet to receive official notice from Adani on power supply halt: CA's press secretary

The government has not received any official letter from India's Adani Power Jharkhand Limited regarding the halt in power supply to Bangladesh, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser.

"If this is indeed the case, we strongly condemn it," he told journalists at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy today (3 November).

Shafiqul Alam clarified that the current amount owed to Adani is a debt left over from the previous government.

"In August, we paid Adani $91 million, which was double the amount paid in the previous month. We are actively working on ways to expedite these payments," he said.

He added that the outstanding debt to Adani now stands at $700 million, which the government is committed to settling promptly.

"Our banking system is capable of processing international payments without depleting the country's foreign exchange reserves, and our reserves are steadily increasing," he noted.

When asked about the government's efforts to recover the laundered money, Shafiqul Alam said the chief adviser has held discussions on the issue with the heads of several states, as well as representatives from the IMF and World Bank.

He further mentioned that the Bangladesh Bank governor and finance adviser recently addressed the matter at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings. Regular discussions with ambassadors from various countries are ongoing.

Addressing the recent fire at the Jatiya Party office, Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumdar said the government condemns all forms of political violence.

He added, "Political parties should consider that the government has not made any decision regarding the Jatiya Party. The fire incident is a law and order issue, and the police are investigating the matter."

Talking about the closure of a play midway at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy yesterday, he said, "We condemn this action. The director has been assigned to investigate."

Commenting on the assassination of four national leaders, Shafiqul Alam said, "We mourn the national leaders and honour their contributions."

He further said the Awami League government had downplayed the legacy of the four national leaders, focusing solely on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.