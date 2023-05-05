Govt works to build toxic-free state structure: Quader

05 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
05 May, 2023, 06:45 pm

Govt works to build toxic-free state structure: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has been working constantly to build a toxic-free state structure.

"The government is not making the state-structure toxic rather it is working incessantly to build a toxic-free country," he said in a statement protesting against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent "misleading comments".

Quader said BNP, which was born at the hands of military dictator Ziaur Rahman who seized the state power through the barrel of gun, had poisoned the state-structure by staying in power for a long time. The state and society are still bearing the brunt, he added.

The minister said BNP, in the name of politics, established and nurtured the anti-liberation forces and the ideology against the spirit of Liberation War everywhere.

In the course of time, BNP has become a poisonous tree, he said.

He said the government led by Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is determined to build a non-communal, progressive, developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh after rooting out the poisonous tree.

The AL general secretary said Mirza Fakhrul ascertained his stance against the independence by raising questions over the number of freedom fighters in AL.

He said the secretary general of BNP, formed with some brokers, killers and anti-liberation forces, is making derogatory comments against Awami League which led the country's great Liberation War.

These comments reveal their stance against the independence, he mentioned.

