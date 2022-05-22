Govt working to strengthen BSTI global standard: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:12 pm

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday said the government is implementing a massive plan to establish a modern well-equipped laboratory to enhance the capacity of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI). 
 
Humayun said there is no alternative to boost the capacity of BSTI like in developed countries to certify Bangladesh goods and products in the global markets. 
 
The minister said this while addressing a seminar at BSTI auditorium held on the occasion of World Metrology Day. 
 
This year the day is being observed on the theme of 'Metrology in the digital era'. The BSTI has organised different programmess in Dhaka and its regional offices to mark the day. 
 
Zakia Sultana, secretary of the industries ministry, said that BSTI conducted 1,666 'mobile court' operations from May 2021 to April 2022. 
 
Around 2,985 cases were filed, resulting in a fine of Tk14.96 crore while the 2019 surveillance team of the entity conducted the drive. 
 
The BSTI sealed 27 business establishments and punished 25 people for different tenure for violating rules of BSTI. Besides, the BSTI seized and destroyed different companies' products worth Tk10 crore as it was harmful for human bodies. 
 
State minister of the ministry Kamal Ahmed Majumder, senior vice-president Mustafa Azad Chowdhury, Director General of BSTI Dr Md Nazrul Anowar also spoke at the function. 

