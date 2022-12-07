Govt working to secure sea for economic prosperity: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government is working to ensure a safe and secure environment at the sea to safeguard maritime resources and marine trade for economic prosperity.

"Our government has taken robust measures for the marine sector's development considering the immense potential of the marine resources.

"But, a prosperous economy only comes when we can ensure a safe and secure environment in the ocean," she said.

She added her government is working to enhance the capability of Bangladesh Navy and turn it more modern with quality development programmes over time to protect the country's marine resources.

The prime minister said this while formally inaugurating the International Fleet Review-2022 being held at Inani in Cox's Bazar organised by Bangladesh Navy with the title "Friendship Beyond the Horizon."

The four-day IFR had begun with the participation of navies and maritime organisations from 28 countries including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.

The IFR is being held here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence.

The prime minister said the safety of the seas is essential for ensuring free international trade as currently 90% of the global trade is done through waterways.

She said that nowadays the strategic and economic importance of the Indian Ocean has greatly increased.

The premier said Bangladesh has proved its capability through successfully organising the IFR that "We also can do."