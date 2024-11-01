Govt working to make discrimination free society: Adviser Ariff

Bangladesh

BSS
01 November, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 09:55 pm

The government has already started reform works to make a society free from all sorts of discrimination, he says

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff speaks at a discussion in the city’s Dhakeshwari National Temple on 1 November 2024. Photo: PID
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff speaks at a discussion in the city’s Dhakeshwari National Temple on 1 November 2024. Photo: PID

The government is working to make a discrimination-free society as the martyred students and people have struggled to this end., Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff said today (1 November).

The government has already started reform works to make a society free from all sorts of discrimination, he said while taking part at a discussion organised by Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad in the city's Dhakeshwari National Temple. 

Principal of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Purnatmananda Maharaj, President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Bashudeb Dhar and its General Secretary Santosh Sharma, Father of Ramna Catholic Church Albert Rogario and Principal of Atish Dipankar Memorial Complex Vadantha Karunananda Thero took part in the discussion with President of Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee Jayanta Kumar Deb in the chair.

Describing reforms as continuous process, the adviser urged the next government to continue the reform works for the greater national interest.

We have to bring reforms as we cannot allow any design to foil the sacrifice of the martyrs, he said. 

The adviser also urged all to be united to eliminate all sorts of discrimination from society so that everyone could exercise equal rights as a citizen of the republic.

