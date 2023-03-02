Govt working to make Bangladesh an earthquake-resistant country by 2071: Enamur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 05:57 pm

Dr Enamur Rahman, state minister for Disaster Management and Relief. Photo: BSS
Dr Enamur Rahman, state minister for Disaster Management and Relief. Photo: BSS

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said that the government has taken effective steps to make Bangladesh an earthquake-resistant state by 2071. 

"This programme will be implemented with the financial and technical support of Japan," he made the disclosure while addressing at the closing ceremony of a shadow parliament debate competition on Thursday (2 March).

Debate for Democracy organised the competition titled "The role of the building owner is more important than the government in dealing with the risk of earthquakes" at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the capital's Tejgaon. 

Referring to Japan as a country resistant in the face of earthquakes, Enamur Rahman said, "If a 10-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, the 80-storeyed buildings would tremble but not collapse. Whereas, Bangladesh has millions of buildings but does not have the hundreds of engineers (required to build more earthquake-proof structures)."  
Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran presented 10-point recommendations on earthquake risk management.

Earthquake

