Govt working to keep gas price within tolerable limit: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the government is working to keep the gas price within the tolerable level of people.

"We're watchful so that any rise in gas price doesn't create public discontent," he said while talking to reporters during a visit to Titas Gas Company's Tikatoli Zonal office in the city on Sunday.

He said it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to assess the proposals of gas distribution companies and make its order on the issue.

The remarks came against the backdrop of the recent move by the state-owned company to raise gas prices.

They separately submitted their respective proposals to the BERC.

If the BERC accepts the distributors' proposals, the monthly gas price for a double-burner will rise to Tk 2,100 from the existing Tk 975, while the price for a single-burner to Tk 2,000 from the current Tk 925.

Nasrul Hamid said the government has initiated measures to increase the economic use of gas as well as create public awareness about it.

He said gas exploration activities are going on as the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation incurs a loss of Tk 10 crore a day as it has to import petroleum at a much higher price from the international market.

The state minister expressed dissatisfaction over mismanagement of files at the office and asked the officials to introduce an automation system as soon as possible. 

Gas price / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

