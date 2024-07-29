Govt working to improve people's living standard: President

The government is working tirelessly to improve the living standard of people of all religions, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said today (29 July).



"The present government is working tirelessly to improve the backward people's quality of life . . . to bring them into the mainstream of development of the society," he told as a delegation of the 'Shree Shree Hari-Guruchand Matua Mission' led by its president Shree Padmanav Thakur paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.



Later, the President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed about the meeting.



Noting that Bangladesh is a glaring example of communal harmony, the Head of State said, "People of all religions are living here in a very friendly and congenial atmosphere amid practicing their respective religions freely."



Referring to the contribution of people of all religions to the socio-economic development of the country, President Shahabuddin urged everyone irrespective of religions, castes and creeds to make Bangladesh a happy and prosperous "Sonar Bangla" envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



During the meeting, the president was apprised by the Matua community delegation of the overall activities of the 'Shree Shree Hari-Guruchand Matua Mission' which works to spread the humanitarian views of Matuaism in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the world.



President's Office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan, Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Chowdhury and Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, among others, were also present.