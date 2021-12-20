Govt working to further modernise navy: PM Hasina 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government is continuing its efforts to further develop and modernsie Bangladesh Navy ensuring international standards.

Briefly describing various development activities of Bangladesh Navy, the premier said that the government has turned the navy into a three-dimensional force following the Forces Goal 2030.

Sheikh Hasina made the remarks while virtually addressing the President's Parade 2021 marking the passing out of the Midshipman-2019, A Batch and the Direct Entry Officers (DEO) 2021 or Bravo Batches of Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) at the academy parade ground on Monday morning.

She said that Bangladesh will march forward in line with the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and it will occupy a dignified position in the world arena and Bangladesh Navy will play a crucial role in this regard.