Govt working to establish economic zone in Lalmonirhat: Commerce minister

The government is working relentlessly to establish an economic zone in the northern frontier district of Lalmonirhat, says Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"The present government is working tirelessly to establish an economic zone in Lalmonirhat. All necessary steps have been taken in this regard.

"Development works will be completed in 3-4 years," he said while distributing winter clothes, blankets among the poor in Lalmonirhat.

The minister was attending an event organised by Lalmonirhat Rotary Club at the Sheikh Shafiuddin Commerce College premises on Saturday.

"Maize is the cash crop of Lalmonirhat. The industries here will be built while keeping that in mind. Also, works are also underway to implement the government's master plan for River Teesta dredging," he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Jafar, Lalmonirhat Awami League General Secretary, Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman Matiar Rahman, Lalmonirhat Chamber of Commerce President Sheikh Abdul Hamid Babu, Lalmonirhat Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rabiul Islam, and poet Ferdousi Begum Beauty were also present at the programme.