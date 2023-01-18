Govt working to ensure international standard treatment for all: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
18 January, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 12:56 pm

Govt working to ensure international standard treatment for all: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government is working to ensure world class healthcare services for all.

"We're taking measures to make sure everyone can get international standard healthcare services," she said while opening 45 more community vision centres at the Upazila Health Complexes in 13 districts across the country.

The premier joined the inaugural programme virtually, held at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The prime minister also opened the newly-built main office of Banshkhali Upazila Awami League in Chattogram and expressed hopes that the office will extend her party's policy and ideals among the people.

Mentioning the 90 centres inaugurated in two phases earlier, the prime minister said she had planned to build community vision centres across the country in phases to bring all under free modern and developed eye treatment.

"We're prioritising extending eye medicare services to people at the grassroots as we're providing other healthcare services to their doorsteps," she said.

The prime minister said many people saved from going blind after receiving treatment from the community vision centres.

"It is a great achievement for us as a nation as many have been saved from going blind," she said.

Briefly describing her government's measures for ensuring overall development of the health sector, Sheikh Hasina said the government has a plan to upgrade the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMC) into an 8000-bed hospital.

The premier said they have yet to start the work relating to upgrading Dhaka Medical College due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, and expressed hopes that they will soon begin.

The prime minister, in the first and second phase, opened 90 community vision centres which became a role model in South Asia for providing modern and developed eye treatment free of cost.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Health Services Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain Howlader spoke at the programme.

National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital Director Professor Dr Golam Mostafa briefly described the activities of community vision centres.

Local lawmakers, government officials and local elites from Char Fashion in Bhola, Amtali in Barguna, Pekua in Cox's bazar and Banshkhali in Chattogram attended the event.

The premier also exchanged views with the beneficiaries of the community vision centres.

A documentary on providing eye treatment free of cost from the centres was also screened at the programme.

About 13,31,577 people have received eye treatment from these centres so far while 2,10,868 others were given glasses free of cost from there.

