Govt working to dispel discrimination in fisheries: Adviser Farida

COAST Foundation hosted a seminar titled "Challenges and Way Forward for the Small-Scale Fishers in Bangladesh" at the CIRDAP Auditorium in Dhaka on 9 November. Photo: Courtesy

The interim government is working to remove the discrimination in the fisheries being imbued with the spirit of the anti-discrimination movement, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said today (9 November).

"The government has been working tirelessly to eliminate discrimination in the fisheries to make Bangladesh free from discrimination," she said while addressing a seminar titled "Challenges and Way Forward for the Small-Scale Fishers in Bangladesh" at CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.

The adviser said they who manage livelihood through fishing are the true fishermen, adding, "But traders in no way should be enlisted as fishermen in that case."

She also advocated for giving due recognition to fisherwomen, saying there would be no discrimination between men and women in the fisheries sector.

"The fishermen will not remain poor anymore if they are given required facilities," she said.

The adviser said there are many species of fishes in the deep sea, but Bangladesh doesn't extract those due to lack of vessels suitable for fishing in the deep sea.

"We have no vessels which can extract the fishes from the deep sea. Bangladesh will not remain poor anymore if we can really tap the potential of the marine species including fishes," she said.

The adviser also stressed the need for protecting local species of fish in the haors and rivers.

Coast Foundation Executive Director Md Rezaul Karim moderated the seminar while its Deputy Executive Director Sanat Kumar Bhoumik presented the keynote speech.

Rezaul Karim highlighted the urgent need for systemic reforms to support Bangladesh's 20 million small-scale fishers.

Sanat Kumar Bhowmik emphasised the socioeconomic contributions of small-scale fishers to Bangladesh's GDP (3.5%) where two crore of people are involved. He also called for their legal recognition to ensure adequate policy attention.