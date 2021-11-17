Govt working to curb illegal trade of wildlife: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 04:56 pm

Related News

Govt working to curb illegal trade of wildlife: Minister

In the past week, at least five elephants were killed across the country

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 04:56 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The government is working to curb the illegal trade of wildlife, said Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shahab Uddin.

He said, "Strategies are being made to eradicate those who control the illegal trade of wildlife. Significant progress has been made under the leadership of the Forest Department to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement officials in detecting, identifying and prosecuting wildlife-related crimes."

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the "Consultation Meeting on Strengthening Law Enforcement to Eradicate Illegal Trafficking of Wildlife" organised by the Forest Department and Wildlife Conservation Society at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Wednesday.

At the event, the Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Mostafa Kamal said, "The government would not tolerate elephant killing by any means including setting live electric wires in Sherpur croplands."

He declared, "I am going to visit the hot sports. Such types of cruel killing must be addressed. I will fight till the end."

The bureaucrat said he was shocked seeing photos of orphan calves and the electrocuted elephants.

In the past week, at least five elephants were killed across the country.

Among them, three elephant carcasses were recovered from Chattogram and one each from Cox's Bazar and Sherpur.

According to the Forest Department, a total of 69 elephants have died in the country from 2015 to 2021.

Most of the elephants were killed by people using leaf traps or bullets after they came down from the hills in search of food.

Asian elephants are found only in thirteen countries. Greater Chattogram, Sylhet Division and Sherpur are the habitats of these elephants.

Elephant deaths have risen alarmingly in recent times. Thus, experts have expressed concern over the death of elephants every year.

 

Top News

Elephant / Asian Elephants / Shahab Uddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records