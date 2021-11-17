Govt working to curb illegal trade of wildlife: Minister

The government is working to curb the illegal trade of wildlife, said Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shahab Uddin.

He said, "Strategies are being made to eradicate those who control the illegal trade of wildlife. Significant progress has been made under the leadership of the Forest Department to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement officials in detecting, identifying and prosecuting wildlife-related crimes."

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the "Consultation Meeting on Strengthening Law Enforcement to Eradicate Illegal Trafficking of Wildlife" organised by the Forest Department and Wildlife Conservation Society at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Wednesday.

At the event, the Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Mostafa Kamal said, "The government would not tolerate elephant killing by any means including setting live electric wires in Sherpur croplands."

He declared, "I am going to visit the hot sports. Such types of cruel killing must be addressed. I will fight till the end."

The bureaucrat said he was shocked seeing photos of orphan calves and the electrocuted elephants.

In the past week, at least five elephants were killed across the country.

Among them, three elephant carcasses were recovered from Chattogram and one each from Cox's Bazar and Sherpur.

According to the Forest Department, a total of 69 elephants have died in the country from 2015 to 2021.

Most of the elephants were killed by people using leaf traps or bullets after they came down from the hills in search of food.

Asian elephants are found only in thirteen countries. Greater Chattogram, Sylhet Division and Sherpur are the habitats of these elephants.

Elephant deaths have risen alarmingly in recent times. Thus, experts have expressed concern over the death of elephants every year.