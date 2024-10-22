Govt working to control road accidents: Adviser Fouzul

Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan speaks at a discussion in Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on 22 October 2024. Photo: PID

The interim government is working to control road accidents as a huge number of people, including meritorious students, die in road accidents every day, causing immense suffering for family members of the victims, Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said today (22 October).

"The previous government could not control road accidents, while the present interim government is putting its best efforts to control road accidents," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion, organised by Road Transport and Highways Division, marking the National Road Safety Day in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

As the government is working with the cooperation of the students, it will be able to control road accidents successfully, he said.

Senior Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division Md Ehsanul Haque presided over the discussion while Senior Secretary of Public Security Division under the Home Ministry Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen gave speech as a special guest and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Mohammed Yasin gave a welcome speech at the event.

On the occasion, the adviser handed over a cheque for Tk6 lakh to Saiful Islam Sagir as his daughters - Tasnim Jahan Irin was killed and Nusrat Jahan injured in a recent road accident.

Fouzul Kabir Khan said the students successfully engaged in controlling traffic on the streets during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Urging all to abide by traffic rules, he asked drivers not to get involved in overtaking competition with their vehicles.

Senior Secretary Md Ehsanul Haque urged all to cooperate in ensuring smooth traffic management.

"We will be able to control road accidents, but we need everyone's cooperation in this regard," he added.