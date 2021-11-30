Govt won’t be spared if anything bad happens to Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
30 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:41 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses the rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office. Photo: Shishir/TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses the rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office. Photo: Shishir/TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today warned that the government would not be spared if anything bad happens to the former prime minister and party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The senior BNP leader came up with the warning while addressing a rally at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that if anything happens to the BNP leader, the government will have to bear the full responsibility as she has been in government custody for the last three years.

"Khaleda Zia's physicians are very worried about her current critical situation. She again suffered from internal bleeding yesterday.

"This sea of people in today's rally proves that all they want is her immediate release and treatment abroad." 

Claiming that at least 500 Awami League UP candidates lost in the recent polls, the BNP general secretary said, "The fall of Awami League has begun. I urge all to join our fight to remove this government from power."

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies gathered in Nayapaltan since morning to join the rally.

BNP senior leaders and standing committee members attended the demonstration.

On Monday, BNP announced that it will hold rallies on Tuesday in all divisional cities demanding the party chairperson's treatment abroad.

For the last few days, BNP leaders and activists have been staging protests to press home their demands and clashed with law enforcers at different places across the country.

BNP lawmakers had earlier threatened to step down if their party chief was not allowed to go abroad.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.
 

