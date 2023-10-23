Govt will deliver overcoming challenges: FM Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said the government is determined to deliver, overcoming whatever challenges it faces.

"We are facing challenges every day. But we are moving forward. We want to be challenged and we are ready to deliver," he said while speaking at a launching ceremony of a publication titled "Success Stories of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs" at the Foreign Service Academy.

The foreign minister said success cannot be achieved alone as it requires joint efforts.

Also present at the event, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam highlighted Bangladesh's achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He, however, acknowledged two unfinished tasks - repatriation of the Rohingyas safely and bringing back the rest of the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur.

"These two are very complex and challenging tasks," said Shahriar.

He said a book cannot contain everything and noted that Bangladesh has gone through many challenges.

Awami League MP Mohammad A Arafat said Bangladesh's geopolitical importance has grown and many countries are willing to build strategic relations with Bangladesh.

"Superior powers have keen eyes on Bangladesh. We have seen diversification of our friendship," he said, adding that Bangladesh is creating a balance.

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) distinguished fellow Farooq Sobhan said Bangladesh's presence has been enhanced globally and the country's economic diplomacy has been strengthened.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Dr Khaliquzzaman, Prime Minister's former Principal Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad and Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and MoFA Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, spoke at the function.