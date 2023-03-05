Govt will decide on Khaleda's release extension after receiving application: Anisul

Bangladesh

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government will take a decision regarding the extension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release through an executive order after receiving an application to this effect.

"I did not get any application yet. A decision will be taken after it is received," he said while talking to reporters after inaugurating the digital case tracking system in the capital's Judicial Administration Training Institute on Sunday (5 March).

Khaleda Zia's release period is coming to an end on 24 March.

Earlier, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March in 2020. 

The government extended her conditional release from jail in the two corruption cases several times.

The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. She was convicted in a second corruption case later.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of her personal physicians has been overseeing her treatment.

At the event, the law minister inaugurated Soltrack, a tracking system to know the current status of government cases. As a part of building 'Smart Bangladesh' and to facilitate government services, the Law and Justice Department of the Ministry of Law developed the software.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain was present as special guest at the event chaired by Law and Justice Department Secretary Md Golam Sarwar.

