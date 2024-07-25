Govt will consider waiving extra fees for container storage at Ctg port: State minister

The government will consider waiving extra fees for container storage incurred due to delays in deliveries at the Chattogram Port, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said today (25 July).

"Due to internet disruptions, Custom House in Chattogram could not carry out customs clearance. As a result, containers could not be delivered. The Ministry of Shipping will consider whether the additional charges can be waived," the state minister said at a food distributing programme at Chittagong Container Terminal -1 this morning.

He said, "During the Covid-19 pandemic, Chattogram Port waived around Tk500 crore."

The minister further said, "Despite the unrest during the quota reform movement, container and cargo handling operations at the port have not stopped. Over 3,00,000 tonnes of cargo has been handled in the last five days.

"However, these goods could not be taken out of the port. As a result, containers were jammed at the port.

"If traders ask for a waiver, the port will definitely consider it. Because we have not established this port only for doing business, but also to serve the country's economy," he added.