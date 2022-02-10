Govt will consider reopening 1975 Jail Killing case: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

Govt will consider reopening 1975 Jail Killing case: Shahriar Alam

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 06:31 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB

The government is working to bring former Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia M Khairuzzaman back to the country, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. 

"We hope to bring him back to the country soon," the state minister told reporters following the arrest of the former diplomat, who was an accused by the Malaysian government in the 1975 Jail Killing case. 

Hinting at interrogating the former diplomat once again, Shahriar Alam said, "The home and law ministries will consider whether the jail killing case can be reopened."

Once he is brought back, the two ministries will decide from which stage the case shall be reopened and the next course of action, he added.

Malaysia arrests former Bangladeshi High Commissioner Khairuzzaman

The Immigration Department of Malaysia on Thursday arrested the former Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia.

"Khairuzzaman has been arrested upon request from his home country for an offense he committed there," said Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Khairuzzaman, a retired army major, was accused of participating in the 1975 Jail Killing case and was later acquitted before being appointed as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Malaysia in 2007 during the caretaker government.

After the Awami League-led government came to power in 2009, he was recalled to Dhaka. Assuming risks upon his return, Khairuzzaman obtained a UN Refugee Card in Kuala Lumpur and continued to stay there for more than a decade.

Top News

Jail Killing case / Shahriar Alam / M Khairuzzaman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

6h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

6h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

1h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

2h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

3h | Videos
Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks