Govt will consider reopening 1975 Jail Killing case: Shahriar Alam

The government is working to bring former Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia M Khairuzzaman back to the country, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

"We hope to bring him back to the country soon," the state minister told reporters following the arrest of the former diplomat, who was an accused by the Malaysian government in the 1975 Jail Killing case.

Hinting at interrogating the former diplomat once again, Shahriar Alam said, "The home and law ministries will consider whether the jail killing case can be reopened."

Once he is brought back, the two ministries will decide from which stage the case shall be reopened and the next course of action, he added.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia on Thursday arrested the former Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia.

"Khairuzzaman has been arrested upon request from his home country for an offense he committed there," said Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Khairuzzaman, a retired army major, was accused of participating in the 1975 Jail Killing case and was later acquitted before being appointed as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Malaysia in 2007 during the caretaker government.

After the Awami League-led government came to power in 2009, he was recalled to Dhaka. Assuming risks upon his return, Khairuzzaman obtained a UN Refugee Card in Kuala Lumpur and continued to stay there for more than a decade.