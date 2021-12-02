Govt will be held responsible if anything happens to Khaleda: Fakhrul

Demanding the unconditional release of Khaleda Zia and her improved medical treatment abroad, BNP said if anything happened to her the government will be held responsible.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks in front of the Press Club in the capital on Thursday (2 December).

"If anything happens to her, they (the government) will be held responsible," he said.

After being convicted in a graft case, Khaleda landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment abroad. But the government says she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in April this year while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. She then had been in the critical care unit (CCU) for about two months. In the third week of June, she was discharged, and then got admitted to the hospital again after around four months.

In the last week of November this year, Khaleda's doctors at a press conference said not only was she diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, but has also started passing blood.

While elaborating her medical conditions, the doctors said Khaleda needs TIPS (transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt) technology to intervene and this is available in some specific advanced centres in the USA, UK, and Germany.