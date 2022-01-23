Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad

Bangladesh

UNB
23 January, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 09:00 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The government wants to expedite its efforts to brand Bangladesh abroad highlighting its areas of strength and make the country a more attractive destination for trade and investment through stronger team work within the government keeping in mind the challenges ahead.

An inter-ministerial meeting of the committee on "Branding Bangladesh Abroad" was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighting the preparation, planning, implementation and monitoring of possible challenges of Bangladesh in the context of graduation from the list of Least Developed Countries (LDC).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, were, among others, present.

Dr Momen emphasised identification of the areas of strength that Bangladesh has both as a nation and as a sovereign state and asked for stronger coordination amongst the stakeholders for projecting them abroad.

He also highlighted the need for an "open, inclusive and fact based programmes" for projecting a correct and aspirational image of the country.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said a country's branding trajectories are closely tied to its economic condition, regulatory frameworks, dominant cultural roots and customer mindsets.

"To create a strong brand of Bangladesh, we're working on various soft power pillars – business and trade, governance, institutional relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, people and values, familiarity, reputation and influence," he said.

The foreign secretary said the key to the success of Bangladesh's economic diplomacy will be the team work within the government.

Apart from the Foreign Ministry officials, officers from various government agencies, inter alia, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Commerce, ICT Division, Economic Relations Division, Bangladesh Tourism Board, Beza, Bepza, Bida, Public-Private Partnership Authority, BISCIC, were present.

Representatives from trade bodies such as DCCI, BGMEA and FBCCI also attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the foreign secretary outlined various aspects of economic diplomacy and outlined the specific goals of his ministry (increasing foreign direct investment and creating diversification, increasing exports and diversification, quality services, exporting human resources and skills, technology transfer).

Bangladesh's economic viability, success under the Covid constraints, its augmented financial abilities to perform in the international markets, success stories of the brave people of Bangladesh, tourism, self-sufficiency in food production were discussed as possible branding avenues.

The remarkable success of the ICT and ITES sector in providing design services to the global supply chains was discussed.

It was decided at the meeting that a common branding platform would be set up upon which all government and non-government organisations of the country could find complementary support systems for branding Bangladesh from their respective fields.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with its headquarters and its overseas missions, expressed its full support for nation branding and all related work.

 

