Govt wants to go back to 1972 constitution: Law minister 

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government wants to go back to the 1972 constitution.

"Through the 15th amendment, we have got many things back from the original constitution of 1972. We tried to get some more back through the 16th amendment. There have been some hiccups and it is now a sub-judice matter," he told the media at a seminar organised by International Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) on the occasion of National Constitution Day at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday (November 5).

He also said the government wants to get back the original constitution of 1972 but when and how it will be done in terms of reality, the party and the government will decide.

In response to a question regarding the non-execution of Article 96(2) of the constitution or the 16th amendment, he said that a review petition is pending in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

"Hopefully, the hearing of this review petition will be completed within a few days. We will act in the same way as per the Supreme Court's verdict."

Highlighting the relevance of keeping Article 70 of the Constitution in force, Anisul Haque said, "I have been elected as a member of the parliament with the boat symbol in my constituency. We have formed the government and are working in the government to establish the election manifesto of Awami League. Now if I vote against the party for the implementation of any law, then I will vote against the mandate that I have passed. But that power was not given to me by the people as a member of the parliament. If I was a member of parliament as an independent candidate, I would have voted as I wanted. I could. So where I have passed as a member of the parliament with the party symbol and party manifesto, I cannot vote against the party."

The minister also said that the government has no intention of sending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to jail before the next election.

"However, the Prime Minister clarified the matter in her speech," he said in response to a question adding that the executive order can be used or extended at any time.