Govt wants to go back to 1972 constitution: Law minister 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 06:59 pm

Related News

Govt wants to go back to 1972 constitution: Law minister 

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 06:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government wants to go back to the 1972 constitution. 

"Through the 15th amendment, we have got many things back from the original constitution of 1972. We tried to get some more back through the 16th amendment. There have been some hiccups and it is now a sub-judice matter," he told the media at a seminar organised by International Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) on the occasion of National Constitution Day at Dhanmondi in the capital on Saturday (November 5). 

He also said the government wants to get back the original constitution of 1972 but when and how it will be done in terms of reality, the party and the government will decide.

In response to a question regarding the non-execution of Article 96(2) of the constitution or the 16th amendment, he said that a review petition is pending in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. 

"Hopefully, the hearing of this review petition will be completed within a few days. We will act in the same way as per the Supreme Court's verdict."

Highlighting the relevance of keeping Article 70 of the Constitution in force, Anisul Haque said, "I have been elected as a member of the parliament with the boat symbol in my constituency. We have formed the government and are working in the government to establish the election manifesto of Awami League. Now if I vote against the party for the implementation of any law, then I will vote against the mandate that I have passed. But that power was not given to me by the people as a member of the parliament. If I was a member of parliament as an independent candidate, I would have voted as I wanted. I could. So where I have passed as a member of the parliament with the party symbol and party manifesto, I cannot vote against the party."

The minister also said that the government has no intention of sending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to jail before the next election. 

"However, the Prime Minister clarified the matter in her speech," he said in response to a question adding that the executive order can be used or extended at any time.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Constitution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

11h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

1h | Videos
Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

1h | Videos
Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?