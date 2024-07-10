Govt wants to ensure protection of professional journalists: Arafat

Bangladesh

BSS
10 July, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:02 am

Related News

Govt wants to ensure protection of professional journalists: Arafat

BSS
10 July, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:02 am
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to ensure the protection of professional journalists, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said on Tuesday (9 July).

"Our target is to give protection to all professional journalists so that none can suddenly join journalism as wish and make scapegoat professional journalists for their misdeeds," he said.

The state minister was exchanging views with Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) leaders at his ministry's conference room in the Bangladesh secretariat this afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the meeting, the DUJ leaders placed an 11-point demand, including announcement and implementation of the 10th wage board within quickest possible time, ensuring representation of DUJ at all committees concerned to the wage board, bringing all journalists working at televisions, FM radios and online media under the wage board.

Highlighting the government's different media friendly initiatives, Arafat said the government has no intention to control journalists and media. The exponential expansion of the mass media in the last 15 years is the evidence of it, he added.

If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government has any intention to control the media, it wouldn't have allowed the number of media to increase, the state minister said.

"Indeed, we want the existence of a healthy and strong mass media, which will present the government's mistakes and failures," the state minister said, adding, "We don't fear constructive criticism as it helps government correct the flaws. But what we dislike is cheating people and misleading them with falsehood."

Speaking about the proposed Mass Media Employees (Services and Conditions) Bill, Arafat said this act will be a universal law involving all people working in the electronic, print and online media.

It will protect media employees' all the benefits ensured under the labor laws, he added.

About Right to Information (RTI) Act, the state minister said he is working on the proper utilization of the RTI Act.

"We are sending messages to the government officials at the grassroots as when media seeks information on behalf of the people under the RTI Act, you are bound to provide it," Arafat said.

DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, Senior Vice President Nazrul Islam, General Secretary Akter Hossain, Joint Secretary Shahjahan Mia and Organizing Secretary Golam Mujtaba Dhruba were present at the meeting, among others.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

17h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

4h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

6h | Videos
Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

4h | Videos
Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

3h | Videos