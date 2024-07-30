Govt waives 7-day port demurrage charges

The government has waived up to seven-days' port demurrage charges for any consignments arriving at the Chittagong port from 16 July to 5 August.

However, the facility will not be applicable to those who fail to take their goods from the port within 14 August, according to a shipping ministry gazette notification issued today (30 July).

The notification comes two days after business leaders met with the State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury seeking a waiver on the charges.

Welcoming the government's decision, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi said, "We are grateful to the government for waiving the demurrage charges."

Port demurrage is a charge payable on failure to unload imported goods carrying containers within the time agreed upon. The fine is imposed for not being able to take delivery within six days after a container reaches a particular port.

Amid the ongoing unrest across the country centring on the quota reform movement, businesses have been unable to release their goods from the Ctg port, the main trade gateway of the country.

Internet disruptions and the ongoing curfew have put pressure on port authorities and businesses to release the goods on time.

