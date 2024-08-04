Govt urges students, parents to go home

The government has requested the protesting students and all parents to go back home amid violent clashes occurred across the country today (4 August).

The Prime Minister's Office made the call in a press release issued this evening.

"Terrorist" attacks are occurring in various locations. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators," reads the media release.

At least 60 people have died as of 5:30pm across the country as protesters and AL men descended on streets across the country during the non-cooperation movement called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

