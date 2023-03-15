Govt urged for loans on easy terms to facilitate home construction

Experts in a virtual discussion on Wednesday called upon the government to provide loans to people and housing entrepreneurs under easier terms to facilitate the construction of affordable houses, considering the increasing price of construction materials.

"At the same time, the government has to work with housing traders in a joint initiative," said speakers in a discussion of the UK-based research and consultancy firm Research Intelligence Unit (RIU), on the occasion of unveiling the cover of "Bangladesh Real-estate Market Report 2023".

Besides, stakeholders have been urged to invest remittances in the housing sector which is currently under threat amid the ongoing global crisis.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin, Research Intelligence Unit Founding Director Roshan Madawela, BProperty CEO Mark Nosworthy ‍and Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Vice President Mohamed Shohel Rana were among the panelists.

The housing sector of Bangladesh has suffered a lot due to the pandemic. The Russia-Ukraine war started before the impact of Covid subsided, increasing the price of all types of construction materials at an abnormal rate, said the speakers.

As a result, common people are facing difficulties in building houses, and at the same time, housing traders are also getting frustrated, they added.

However, "Bangladesh Real-estate Market Report 2023' can be purchased on the website of Research Intelligence Unit (RIU), said the research firm.