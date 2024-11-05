Govt, UNDP join hands to launch local adaptation initiatives in 5 agro-ecological zones

Bangladesh

BSS
05 November, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:17 pm

The Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), have partnered to drive locally-led climate adaptation initiatives across five of the country's most vulnerable agro-ecological zones (AEZs), strengthening Bangladesh's climate resilience.

Launched ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), a signing ceremony for the project 'Integrating Climate Change Adaptation into Sustainable Development Pathways of Bangladesh' took place at the Economic Relations Division's conference room today (5 November).

The agreement was signed by Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, and Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, a UNDP press release said.

Shahriar Kader Siddiky said: "In Bangladesh, we face daily challenges from climate change impacts, such as this year's flash floods and prolonged rainfall. While the country has made substantial progress in climate resilience, ongoing efforts are essential to strengthen the capacities of local governments and key stakeholders to maintain this momentum. If we don't act now, the consequences could be severe."

In his remarks, Stefan Liller said: "Climate change challenges demand localised solutions. Through our partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, we are empowering communities and local governments to build climate resilience and advance the SDGs, leaving no one behind".

