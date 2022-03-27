Govt trying its best to keep essentials price at tolerable limit: Razzaque

Bangladesh

BSS
27 March, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 08:52 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque today said the government is trying its best to keep essentials' price within the reach of common people.

"Due to various steps initiated by the government have already led to start curbing price of many commodities including the edible oil," he said.

The minister said this while addressing at the tri-annial conference of the ward Awami League at Sheikh Russel play ground at Khilgaon in the city this morning.

Dr Razzaque told the conference that although the price of the essentials has started to declining but BNP is trying to create unrest by capitalizing price skyrocketing of the essentials.

"BNP is trying to set fire on vehicles, killing people and vandalizing railway lines by capitalizing price hike of the essentials," he said.

He, however, asked the party leaders and workers to be conscious for providing cooperation to the government in facing such anomalies.

Chaired by Shahabuddin Majumder, president of ward no-2 Awami League, the conference was also attended ,among others, by Local law maker Saber Hossen Chowdhury, Dhaka city south unit Awami League leaders and Khilgaon thana Awami League leaders.

