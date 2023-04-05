Govt trying to help all businessmen affected by Bangabazar fire: LGRD minister

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam has said that the government is trying to help all the businessmen affected by the devastating fire that engulfed the Bangabazar Market on Tuesday (4 April).

"The government is trying to help all the businessmen affected by this fire," said the minister, noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on their side, reads a press release by the LGRD ministry.

The minister added that necessary steps would be taken towards permanent rehabilitation of the affected businessmen.

Urging everyone to stand with the victims regardless of their party affiliation, he asked everyone to be careful to prevent such fires in the future.

He expressed his gratitude to the Fire Service, Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force for their prompt and efficient actions in controlling the fire and rescuing the victims.

The minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.