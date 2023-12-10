Govt trying to bring back convicted war criminals Mueen, Ashraf: MoFA

Bangladesh

BSS
10 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

Govt trying to bring back convicted war criminals Mueen, Ashraf: MoFA

BSS
10 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:04 pm
Foreign ministry&#039;s spokesperson Seheli Sabrin speaks at a weekly media briefing at the ministry on Sunday (10 December). Photo: BSS
Foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin speaks at a weekly media briefing at the ministry on Sunday (10 December). Photo: BSS

The government has been persistently working to repatriate convicted war criminals Chowdhury Mueen Uddin from the UK and Ashrafuzzaman Khan from the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

"We are maintaining constant communication with these two countries and working as part of the efforts to bring them back," foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at a weekly media briefing at the ministry on Sunday (10 December).

Mueen and Ashraf were sentenced to death after the Special War Crimes Tribunal found them guilty of abducting and murdering 18 intellectuals including nine university teachers, six journalists and three doctors in December 1971.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Immediately after 16 December 1971, when Bangladesh achieved victory in the war, Mueen, a leader of the infamous Al-Badr Bahini, fled Bangladesh and emerged as a leader of the Muslim community in the UK.

After his conviction, Bangladesh requested the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to issue a red notice to arrest Mueen.

Ashrafuzzaman was a leader of the then Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing Islami Chhatra Sangha and then became a commander of the Al-Badr, a death squad formed by Jamaat with Pakistani army's help to cleanse Bangladesh of its intelligentsia in 1971.

As Al-Badr commander, he not only helped in the abduction and massacre of the intellectuals but himself shot seven professors of Dhaka University in the killing ground of Mirpur.

Top News

MOFA / war criminals / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

6h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

7h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

13h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

1h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

19m | TBS World
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

2h | TBS World
Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

3h | TBS Round Table