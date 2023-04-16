Govt too busy protecting itself rather than protecting the people: GM Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 03:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Opposition leader and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said today the government is too busy protecting itself rather than protecting the people.

"We have no security anywhere. The government is too busy protecting itself rather than protecting the people," he said while visiting the Dhaka New Super Market on Sunday (16 April) that was damaged by fire the day before.

He said that the government, law enforcers and different forces responsible for the security of the people are enjoying lavish lifestyles with the people's hard-earned money.

"I do not think they care where the nation and the people are headed," he added.

He further said the government is using the tactic of attacking before being attacked to save itself from scrutiny and having to take responsibility.

 

