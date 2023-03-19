Govt task force raids Bhomra land port on reports of onion hoarding

A government task force conducted a raid following reports of traders stockpiling onions in Bhomra land port in Satkhira in a bid to hike prices by creating an artificial supply crisis.

During the raid, conducted at around 11am on Sunday (March 19), three importers were fined on charges of illegal stockpiling while many others shuttered their warehouses and fled.

Noor Enterprise was fined Tk25,000, SR International Tk15,000 and Shubho Traders Tk10,000 for hoarding local and Indian onions.

However, many of the importers claimed that the onions kept in the warehouses were soon to be sent out to the market for consumers.

Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Amin of Satkhira district, who led the drive, said, "An attempt is being made to create an artificial crisis ahead of Ramadan by stocking onions.

"This resulted in hiked prices in the kitchen markets. We conducted a drive today and found evidence of this."

"In total, three traders have been fined Tk50,000," he added.

Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection Assistant Director Nazmul Hasan, RAB-6 Satkhira Camp Company Commander Major Ghalib, and BGB Bhomra Camp Commander Shamim Hossain among others took part in the drive.

According to the Bhomra Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agent's Association, onion imports from India have been stopped since 16 March due to the lack of permits.

However, traders imported onions by some 974 trucks from India through the Bhomra land port in the 10 days before the suspension was declared.

Meanwhile, the price of Indian onions has increased by Tk6 per kg and locals onion by Tk2-3 per kg in the open market as importers held their stock back.

Currently, Indian onions are being sold at Tk35-36/kg while the ones that are locally produced at Tk30-31.

Earlier on Saturday (18 March), the Faridpur unit of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted a drive to ensure that commodity prices remain within the range of consumers in Ramadan.

The raid was conducted at the district's Bakhunda Bazar from 10am-1pm yesterday. During which, M/s Rezaul Traders and M/s Sumon Banijjo Bhandar were fined Tk5,000 each.

They were penalised for not displaying a price list of everyday essentials, not having purchase receipts and charging consumers high prices.