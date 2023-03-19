Govt task force raids Bhomra land port on reports of onion hoarding

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 02:54 pm

Related News

Govt task force raids Bhomra land port on reports of onion hoarding

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 02:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A government task force conducted a raid following reports of traders stockpiling onions in Bhomra land port in Satkhira in a bid to hike prices by creating an artificial supply crisis. 

During the raid, conducted at around 11am on Sunday (March 19), three importers were fined on charges of illegal stockpiling while many others shuttered their warehouses and fled.

Noor Enterprise was fined Tk25,000, SR International Tk15,000 and Shubho Traders Tk10,000 for hoarding local and Indian onions.

However, many of the importers claimed that the onions kept in the warehouses were soon to be sent out to the market for consumers.

Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Amin of Satkhira district, who led the drive, said, "An attempt is being made to create an artificial crisis ahead of Ramadan by stocking onions. 

"This resulted in hiked prices in the kitchen markets. We conducted a drive today and found evidence of this."

"In total, three traders have been fined Tk50,000," he added.

Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection Assistant Director Nazmul Hasan, RAB-6 Satkhira Camp Company Commander Major Ghalib, and BGB Bhomra Camp Commander Shamim Hossain among others took part in the drive. 

According to the Bhomra Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agent's Association, onion imports from India have been stopped since 16 March due to the lack of permits. 

However, traders imported onions by some 974 trucks from India through the Bhomra land port in the 10 days before the suspension was declared.

Meanwhile, the price of Indian onions has increased by Tk6 per kg and locals onion by Tk2-3 per kg in the open market as importers held their stock back. 

Currently, Indian onions are being sold at Tk35-36/kg while the ones that are locally produced at Tk30-31.

Earlier on Saturday (18 March), the Faridpur unit of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted a drive to ensure that commodity prices remain within the range of consumers in Ramadan.

The raid was conducted at the district's Bakhunda Bazar from 10am-1pm yesterday. During which, M/s Rezaul Traders and M/s Sumon Banijjo Bhandar were fined Tk5,000 each.

They were penalised for not displaying a price list of everyday essentials, not having purchase receipts and charging consumers high prices.

Top News

Bhomra land port / Onion Price Hike / hoarding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

4h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

6h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

3h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

2h | TBS Markets
The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

19h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

21h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024