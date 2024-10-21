Govt taking steps to alleviate fishermen's hardships during hilsa fishing ban: Farida

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

Govt taking steps to alleviate fishermen's hardships during hilsa fishing ban: Farida

She highlighted the government's commitment to protecting both the mother hilsa and the fishermen

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 05:00 pm
Farida Akhtar. Sketch: TBS
Farida Akhtar. Sketch: TBS

The government is taking steps to alleviate the hardships faced by fishermen during the hilsa fishing ban, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar said today (21 October).

Speaking at the ECOFISH-2 project result sharing and phase-out workshop, the adviser emphasised the significance of hilsa as a vital resource for Bangladesh, supporting numerous fishermen and their families. 

At the event, Farida highlighted the government's commitment to protecting both the mother hilsa and the fishermen, acknowledging that further efforts are needed. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The 22-day hilsa fishing ban is currently in effect, and the government is working to ensure that fishermen are not adversely affected and have access to necessary support," she added.

The adviser also underscored the potential of Bangladesh's natural and marine resources to drive economic prosperity. 

She highlighted the importance of women's empowerment and their active participation in the workforce. 

Additionally, Farida called for greater recognition and respect for marine scientists, urging for their involvement in fisheries development. 

She conveyed the government's interest in continuing the ECOFISH-2 project, a joint initiative between WorldFish Bangladesh and USAID.

Top News

Hilsha / Fishermen / Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

14m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

24m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos