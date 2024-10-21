Govt taking steps to alleviate fishermen's hardships during hilsa fishing ban: Farida

The government is taking steps to alleviate the hardships faced by fishermen during the hilsa fishing ban, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar said today (21 October).

Speaking at the ECOFISH-2 project result sharing and phase-out workshop, the adviser emphasised the significance of hilsa as a vital resource for Bangladesh, supporting numerous fishermen and their families.

At the event, Farida highlighted the government's commitment to protecting both the mother hilsa and the fishermen, acknowledging that further efforts are needed.

"The 22-day hilsa fishing ban is currently in effect, and the government is working to ensure that fishermen are not adversely affected and have access to necessary support," she added.

The adviser also underscored the potential of Bangladesh's natural and marine resources to drive economic prosperity.

She highlighted the importance of women's empowerment and their active participation in the workforce.

Additionally, Farida called for greater recognition and respect for marine scientists, urging for their involvement in fisheries development.

She conveyed the government's interest in continuing the ECOFISH-2 project, a joint initiative between WorldFish Bangladesh and USAID.