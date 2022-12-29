Govt taking initiative to shift graves of freedom fighters to country from India: Asaduzzaman

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government is taking initiative to shift the graves of freedom fighters to Bangladesh from India.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Liberation War Gallery at Lokayan Biodiversity Museum in Thakurgaon's sadar upazila.

Asaduzzaman said that many freedom fighters who embraced martyrdom in Bangladeshi bordering areas during the Liberation War were buried in the Indian states of Tripura and Meghalaya.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given directives to take the initiative of shifting the graves," he said.

The minister said an application has also been lodged to this end.

He said, "After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country was guided in the wrong direction.

"After assuming power, Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been taking the country in the right direction," he added.

Asaduzzaman said, "During the tenure of the AL government, war criminals and killers of Bangabandhu were brought to justice to free the nation from stigma."

Later, the minister inaugurated the Bhulli police station at Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.