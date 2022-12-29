Govt taking initiative to shift graves of freedom fighters to country from India: Asaduzzaman

Bangladesh

BSS
29 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Govt taking initiative to shift graves of freedom fighters to country from India: Asaduzzaman

BSS
29 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 10:14 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government is taking initiative to shift the graves of freedom fighters to Bangladesh from India.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Liberation War Gallery at Lokayan Biodiversity Museum in Thakurgaon's sadar upazila.

Asaduzzaman said that many freedom fighters who embraced martyrdom in Bangladeshi bordering areas during the Liberation War were buried in the Indian states of Tripura and Meghalaya.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given directives to take the initiative of shifting the graves," he said.

The minister said an application has also been lodged to this end.

He said, "After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country was guided in the wrong direction.

"After assuming power, Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been taking the country in the right direction," he added.

Asaduzzaman said, "During the tenure of the AL government, war criminals and killers of Bangabandhu were brought to justice to free the nation from stigma."

Later, the minister inaugurated the Bhulli police station at Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman / freedom fighters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

13h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

11h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

13h | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

26m | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

1h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

4h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh