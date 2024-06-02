Govt takes tough stance against cattle smuggling through border: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
02 June, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 08:07 pm

Govt takes tough stance against cattle smuggling through border: Minister

He also assured of taking steps so that the farmers can get fair prices of their produced products

UNB
02 June, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 08:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has taken a strict stance along the bordering area so that no cattle can enter into the country illegally ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said today (2 June).

"Allegations have been found against some dishonest people that they are involved in bringing cattle illegally to discourage our local farmers ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. However, the government has taken a stringent measure in this regard," he said while speaking at a programme held at Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University on the occasion of World Milk Day-2024.

A request will be made to the Home Ministry to take necessary steps in this regard, he said.

Mentioning that milk production will be increased depending on milk consumption, the minister said the government is working to achieve self-sufficiency by increasing milk production.

He also assured of taking steps so that the farmers can get fair prices of their produced products.
 

Eid-ul-Adha / Bangladesh / Cattle Smuggling

