Govt takes up masterplan to prevent river pollution in and around Dhaka: LGRD Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 07:25 pm

representational Image. Tin-shed houses have been built on the banks of the Karnaphuli River. Photo: Md Minhaz Uddin/TBS
representational Image. Tin-shed houses have been built on the banks of the Karnaphuli River. Photo: Md Minhaz Uddin/TBS

In an effort to prevent water pollution and to free the river banks from encroachment, the government has taken up a masterplan to prevent water pollution of six rivers in Dhaka and its adjacent areas, said Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam.

"We must take coordinated efforts to prevent pollution of resources like water and air," he said while speaking at a programme on 'Master plan on Meghna River' at a hotel in the city on Sunday.

He also urged the development partners to play a more active role in overcoming the damage caused by climate change.

Tajul also urged all to be more cautious to protect the resources like water from pollution.

