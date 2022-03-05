Govt strictly monitoring market to control prices of essentials: Razzaque

Heavy rain several months back caused a huge loss to agricultural products which resulted in the slight rise of vegetables prices in markets now, he says

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque has said the government is strictly monitoring the market to control prices of essential commodities.

"Soybean oil price is rising due to the global situation. We import edible oil for meeting the demand. Under the circumstances, no importers will import edible oil if its price is not increased. But the government is strictly monitoring the market," he said.

Razzaque, also Awami League presidium member, was addressing as the chief guest the triennial conference of Delduar upazila, Tangail, unit of AL at Sheikh Russel mini-stadium in the upazila.

The minister said the government is making its all-out efforts to bring sufficient amount of oil.

Heavy rain several months back caused a huge loss to agricultural products which resulted in the slight rise of vegetables prices in markets now, he added.

"But we have to keep in mind that farmers in the developed countries could not make agricultural cultivation properly due to coronavirus pandemic in the last two years. Besides, Ukraine-Russia war has also put impacts," he said.

The AL presidium member urged BNP to join the next parliamentary elections under the new Election Commission (EC).
 
If BNP wants to go to power, they must need people's mandate, he mentioned.

Razzaque said BNP always grasped state power through conspiracies but AL never did so.

AL Organisng Secretary Mirza Azam, Joaherul Islam Joaher, Ahsanul Islam Titu, and Sanwar Hossain MP addressed the conference, among others, with Delduar Upazila AL President Fazlul Haque in the chair. 
 

