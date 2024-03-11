Govt to stop manufacturing of current fishing nets: Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
11 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

Govt to stop manufacturing of current fishing nets: Minister

BSS
11 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 09:59 pm
The minister inaugurating Jatka conservation week-2024 at Molehead of Sadar Upazila in Chandpur. Photo: BSS
The minister inaugurating Jatka conservation week-2024 at Molehead of Sadar Upazila in Chandpur. Photo: BSS

The government will take initiatives to restrict manufacture of all illegal fishing nets, including monofilament fishing nets or current net aiming to increase fisheries output in the natural fisheries habitats across the country, Fisheries and Livestock Minister M Abdur Rahman said today (11 March).

"Those who are using contraband fishing nets including the monofilament or current fishing nets for catching fish fries including Jatka are the enemies of the society as well as the nation...strict action would be taken to this end", he said while inaugurating Jatka conservation week-2024 at Molehead of Sadar Upazila in Chandpur.

"We are all responsible to protect the fisheries resources of the country ...nonetheless few people are being engaged in collecting Jatka illegally," he said, adding, "None will be spared for involvement with catching Jatka illegally, even whatever their identities."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Terming those who are involved with catching fish fries, including Jatka, as the enemy of the society and the nation, the fisheries minister said those who are catching fish fries by using illegal fishing nets would not be spared and strict steps will be taken in this regard.

Chaired by Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Mohammad Selim Uddin, the function also was attended, among others, by Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Director General of the Department of Fisheries (DoF) Syed M Alamgir and Deputy Commissioner of Chandpur Kamrul Hasan.

To raise the output of the hilsa fishes, Rahman said the Department of Fisheries has implemented various programmes for observing Jatka protection week-2024 scheduled from March 11 to March 17 under the supervision of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Top News

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman / Fishing nets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

11h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

14h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

38m | Videos
Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

4h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

5h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

6h | Videos