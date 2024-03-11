Govt to stop manufacturing of current fishing nets: Minister

The government will take initiatives to restrict manufacture of all illegal fishing nets, including monofilament fishing nets or current net aiming to increase fisheries output in the natural fisheries habitats across the country, Fisheries and Livestock Minister M Abdur Rahman said today (11 March).

"Those who are using contraband fishing nets including the monofilament or current fishing nets for catching fish fries including Jatka are the enemies of the society as well as the nation...strict action would be taken to this end", he said while inaugurating Jatka conservation week-2024 at Molehead of Sadar Upazila in Chandpur.

"We are all responsible to protect the fisheries resources of the country ...nonetheless few people are being engaged in collecting Jatka illegally," he said, adding, "None will be spared for involvement with catching Jatka illegally, even whatever their identities."

Terming those who are involved with catching fish fries, including Jatka, as the enemy of the society and the nation, the fisheries minister said those who are catching fish fries by using illegal fishing nets would not be spared and strict steps will be taken in this regard.

Chaired by Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Mohammad Selim Uddin, the function also was attended, among others, by Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Director General of the Department of Fisheries (DoF) Syed M Alamgir and Deputy Commissioner of Chandpur Kamrul Hasan.

To raise the output of the hilsa fishes, Rahman said the Department of Fisheries has implemented various programmes for observing Jatka protection week-2024 scheduled from March 11 to March 17 under the supervision of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.