Govt spends Tk53,000cr in subsidies: PM Hasina

The government spends some Tk53,000 crore in subsidies for diesel, power generation and other sectors, informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier, while addressing the press at her official Ganabhaban residence on Wednesday, said that the government was forced to increase the prices of diesel and kerosene due to the hike in the international market.

She requested all to be more "rational" as there is a limit to the government's ability to give subsidies.

"We spend total Tk53,000 crore in subsidies - of which Tk23,000 crore is for diesel alone.

"Fuel prices have increased in the international market. We have to buy fuel to meet our demands," she said.

"We are ensuring that people do not suffer. We are aware of our responsibilities towards the citizens.

"Necessary steps have be taken to keep the prices of market essentials under control. Efforts are in place to ensure food security," the premier added.

She said, "We provide subsidy for power generation. Our farmers are direct benefices of the government's cash assistance.

"We gave cash aid to the marginalised population amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But there's only so much that we can do."

She further asked, "How much subsidy can the government provide? How many of us pay taxes?

"How will the government earn to keep development works running?"

"We all have to be more rational in this regard," she added.

"I could not come to power in 2001 as I decided not to sell gas to India via a US company," she added.

When asked about extrajudicial killings, the prime minister said, "These cases are being probed. Trials are being held.

"However, such incidents are happening all over the world, including the US."

The prime minister said that the government has plans to build temperature controlled cargo villages to support foreign exports.

"Preservation facilities for raw hides will be improved. Initiatives will be taken for the development of the leather industry.

"Besides, we have plans to provide incentives for the youth working in the ICT sector."

"However, I don't know for how long I'll stay in power to complete these projects."

The press briefing began at 4pm at her official Ganabhaban residence.

The premier paid an official visit to Glasgow, London and Paris during 31 October to 13 November to attend the World Leaders' Summit at COP26, Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021, prize giving ceremony of the Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy at Unesco headquarters, 41st General Conference of Unesco, Paris Peace Forum, 75th anniversary of the Unesco and other high level events.

France agreed to provide Bangladesh with €330 million - €200 million pandemic-time budget support and the rest for a sustainable water supply project – on the second day of Sheikh Hasina's five-day state visit to the European country.

During her talks with top French leaders, Sheikh Hasina also requested France to take the Rohingya issue to the UN Security Council as the country is a permanent member of the council.

The prime minister was described as one of the "dealmakers who will influence the outcome at COP26" in a BBC report.

"The prime minister of Bangladesh speaks on behalf of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a grouping of 48 of the countries most threatened by climate change," the report read.

It described Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as "an experienced and straight-talking politician, who will bring the lived experience of climate change to the COP."

"People like Prime Minister Hasina put a human face on climate change and can help world leaders understand what climate change already looks like," the BBC report quoted Dr Jen Allan, an expert in international relations from Cardiff University.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on 14 November morning after her two-week official visit to Glasgow, London and Paris.