Govt to spend Tk5cr on Padma Bridge project's grand closing ceremony tomorrow

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:53 pm

The closing ceremony on Friday will celebrate the successful completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, which officially concluded on 30 June

File photo of the Padma Bridge constructed in 2022.
File photo of the Padma Bridge constructed in 2022.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Tk5 crore in expenses for the Padma Bridge project's grand closing ceremony tomorrow (5 July).

The Padma Bridge project has reached its completion and to mark this significant milestone, a grand closing ceremony will be held at the Mawa-end of the bridge tomorrow with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest. 

To this end, the cabinet committee approved the expenses on Wednesday for the closing ceremony under the direct purchase method. 

The approval was granted during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali, Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan briefed reporters following the meeting.

"The closing ceremony of the Padma Bridge will be held at the same venue as the opening ceremony," he said.

"Due to the limited time frame, we cannot proceed through the open tender process. Hence, the programme will be conducted through the direct purchase method, which the cabinet committee has approved."

The budget for the closing ceremony exceeds Tk5 crore, but the final expenditure remains uncertain until all costs are accounted for. 

"If the expense is less than Tk5 crore, the secretaries of the ministries concerned can approve it," added the secretary.

The closing ceremony will feature a civic rally at the Mawa-end of the bridge, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in attendance. 

This event will celebrate the successful completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, which officially concluded on 30 June.

The Padma Bridge has proven to be a vital artery for the nation's transportation network since its inauguration on 25 June 2022. Over the past two years, the bridge has facilitated the movement of 12.70 million vehicles, generating revenues of Tk1,661 crore up to June 29, 2024. 

On average, 19,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, contributing to an average daily toll collection of Tk2.30 crore.

Padma Bridge / Closing Ceremony / PM Hasina

