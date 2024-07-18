Govt to sit with quota protesters, forms judicial inquiry committee to investigate killings

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government is ready to sit with the quota reform protesters and discuss a way out from the current volatile situation prevailing in the country.

The minister said this today (18 July) noon, adding that a judicial inquiry committee has been formed to find out the reasons behind the killings of six people yesterday.

"I and Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury have been given the responsibility to talk with the quota protesters. We are ready when they are. The discussion can happen this afternoon if they want," the minister said.

The minister also said that the government has formed a judicial inquiry committee with High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman as its head to investigate the killings of six people in clashes between the protesters and police yesterday.

"We will request the Appellate Division to advance the date of the hearing on The High Court's verdict on quota, which was previously fixed at 7 August," Anisul added.