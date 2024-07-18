Govt to sit with quota protesters, forms judicial inquiry committee to investigate killings

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:49 pm

Related News

Govt to sit with quota protesters, forms judicial inquiry committee to investigate killings

'We will request the Appellate Division to advance the date of the hearing on The High Court’s verdict on quota, which was previously fixed at 7 August'

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:49 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government is ready to sit with the quota reform protesters and discuss a way out from the current volatile situation prevailing in the country.

The minister said this today (18 July) noon, adding that a judicial inquiry committee has been formed to find out the reasons behind the killings of six people yesterday.

"I and Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury have been given the responsibility to talk with the quota protesters. We are ready when they are. The discussion can happen this afternoon if they want," the minister said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister also said that the government has formed a judicial inquiry committee with High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman as its head to investigate the killings of six people in clashes between the protesters and police yesterday.

"We will request the Appellate Division to advance the date of the hearing on The High Court's verdict on quota, which was previously fixed at 7 August," Anisul added.

Top News

Anisul Huq / Quota reform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

1h | Videos
Police clash with BRAC University students

Police clash with BRAC University students

2h | Videos
Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

17h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

15h | Videos