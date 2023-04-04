Govt should reconstruct the market soon: Trader

Mohammad Harunur Rashid, who had four of his shops gutted in today's Bangabazar fire, said he expects the government to reconstruct the market as soon as possible.

Harun bought three shops and rented one in Gulistan market of Bangabazar, all of which turned to ashes in today's fire incurring him a loss worth Tk1.5 crore.

"I request the prime minister to give directions for rebuilding the market soon so we can start our business again," said Hurun.

Harun said he had to borrow money to decorate his shops.

"Everything is ruined. How will I feed my family tomorrow," the trader said.