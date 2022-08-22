Govt should have explored alternatives before hiking fuel price by 51%: BNP

The government should have explored other alternative steps rather than increasing the price of fuel oil by 51% at once, BNP said today.

"This Awami League government was not elected by the people. So, they do not have any responsibility toward public welfare," BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said during a seminar titled "Corruption is the source of fuel crisis" at the National Press Club on Monday.

The decision to drastically increase the fuel price in the dead of night has forced the economy into a crisis, he added.

The BNP leader also said, "It is not possible to revive the economy under this corrupt and looter government because they have no accountability to the people."

"The public has been burned with all the costs as the government is giving more importance to the interest of the party businessmen and syndicates rather than people's welfare", he added.

"So, we have to form a mass movement against the government and oust them immediately," said Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

On 6 August, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135.