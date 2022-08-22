Govt should have explored alternatives before hiking fuel price by 51%: BNP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:47 pm

Related News

Govt should have explored alternatives before hiking fuel price by 51%: BNP

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:47 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government should have explored other alternative steps rather than increasing the price of fuel oil by 51% at once, BNP said today.

"This Awami League government was not elected by the people. So, they do not have any responsibility toward public welfare," BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said during a seminar titled "Corruption is the source of fuel crisis" at the National Press Club on Monday.

The decision to drastically increase the fuel price in the dead of night has forced the economy into a crisis, he added.

The BNP leader also said, "It is not possible to revive the economy under this corrupt and looter government because they have no accountability to the people."

"The public has been burned with all the costs as the government is giving more importance to the interest of the party businessmen and syndicates rather than people's welfare", he added.

"So, we have to form a mass movement against the government and oust them immediately," said Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

On 6 August, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135.

Top News

BNP / Fuel price hike / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

3h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

3h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

32m | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

32m | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

1h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs