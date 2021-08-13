Govt to shift Banglabazar ferry terminal to avoid Padma Bridge collision

The Shipping Ministry has decided to shift the Banglabazar ferry terminal to Majhirkandi ghat in Zajira of Shariatpur aiming to prevent the under-construction Padma Bridge from being hit by ferries.

It also decided to suspend the movement of Ro-Ro ferries on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route until the ferry terminal is shifted to the new location, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

The ministry came up with the decision after four incidents of ferries hitting the bridge have occurred recently.

The process of terminal relocation is expected to take one or one and a half months.

Syed Mohammad Tajul Islam, chairman of the Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said that strong currents in the river have caused the incidents of repeated collision with Padma Bridge recently.

"So, the government has taken the decision to shift the Banglabazar ghat to avoid the Padma Bridge area", he said.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader visited the Maya end of the Padma Bridge this afternoon.

"It is being scrutinised as to why the pillars are being hit by ferries repeatedly," said the minister, adding that a meeting will be held in this regard today.

Meanwhile, for the fourth time, a small size ferry – 'Kakoli' hit the 10th pillar of the bridge at 6.15am on its way from Banglabazar to Shimulia of Munishiganj on Friday.

According to the BIWTA, Ro-Ro ferry Shah Makhdum got hollowed on the bottom hitting the 16th pillar of the bridge on 20 July.

On 23 July, Ro-Ro ferry Shahjalal sustained damage after hitting the 17th pillar of the bridge. Later on Monday, Ro-Ro ferry Birshrestho Jahangir hit the 10th pillar.