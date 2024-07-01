Govt to set up company to manage Padma Bridge operations

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 05:14 pm

The company will be named Padma Bridge Operations and Maintenance Company PLC and will be responsible for maintenance, toll collection, and other operations.

Padma Bridge. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
The government will establish a separate company to manage the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, approved this decision today (1 July).

The company will be named Padma Bridge Operations and Maintenance Company PLC and will be responsible for maintenance, toll collection, and other operations, according to Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, who briefed reporters after the meeting.

Also, the cabinet meeting approved the Export Policy 2024-2027, aiming for a $110 billion export target in FY27.

Padma Bridge

